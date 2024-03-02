Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRCA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $5.55 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,307.47% and a negative return on equity of 100.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 456,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $2,471,953.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,995,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,437,851.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,337,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,546 in the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,199 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,935 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 896,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

