Vikki L. Conway Sells 1,366 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) insider Vikki L. Conway sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $17,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $38,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE TEVA opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $13.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,330,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 758,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,033 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

