Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

NCV stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.