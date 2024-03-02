Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Sarah Ryan Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.64 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of A$10,917.00 ($7,135.29).
Viva Energy Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About Viva Energy Group
