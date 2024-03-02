VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VTEX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

VTEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.42.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. VTEX had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in VTEX by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 6,611,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in VTEX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in VTEX in the fourth quarter worth about $22,122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at about $8,747,000. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,899,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

