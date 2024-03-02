VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 185,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 399,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTEX. Morgan Stanley upgraded VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VTEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.42.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. VTEX had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

