W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $85.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $86.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $213,635,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

