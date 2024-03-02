Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Waterdrop by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87,596 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Waterdrop by 22.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop Price Performance

Shares of WDH stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Waterdrop has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Waterdrop had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

