Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,572 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Paper Price Performance

IP opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

