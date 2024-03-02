Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 129 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $527.39 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $528.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $497.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

