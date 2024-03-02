Waverly Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $140,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $83.44 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.