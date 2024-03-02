Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,089.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,399.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,194.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,005.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1,407.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.