Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $192.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $193.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

