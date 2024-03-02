Waverly Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137,812 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CI opened at $332.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $347.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total value of $2,181,571.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,270,962.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total value of $2,181,571.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,270,962.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.