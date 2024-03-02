Waverly Advisors LLC Invests $486,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

