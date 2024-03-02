Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after buying an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $268.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.32 and its 200 day moving average is $245.60.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

