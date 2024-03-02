Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 1,078 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,004.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 85,812 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 207,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 52,110 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 38,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

