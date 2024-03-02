Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 38,460 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 629.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,095.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

KREF stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 361.76 and a quick ratio of 361.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KREF. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

