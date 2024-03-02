Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $32.30.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.