WAXE (WAXE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,481.26

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for $85.02 or 0.00136790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAXE has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $13,481.26 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

