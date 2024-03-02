Wedbush Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $67.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. Bank of America upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.93. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $223,483.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $221,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,142,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 89,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

