WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives $30.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

WesBanco Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2,688.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $36.02.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

