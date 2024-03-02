Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $30.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WES. Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 178,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 1,390,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 357,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 48,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,429,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after buying an additional 365,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE WES opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.82.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

