William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KVYO. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.38.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Klaviyo by 20,305.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $172,000.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.
