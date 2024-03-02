WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

WSC stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

