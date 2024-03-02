WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Short Interest Up 107.7% in February

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Stock Performance

WTBN opened at $24.75 on Friday. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.86.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.

