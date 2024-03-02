Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Raised to GBX 2,250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,150 ($27.27) to GBX 2,250 ($28.54) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($43.13) to GBX 3,200 ($40.59) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,740 ($34.75).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wizz Air
Wizz Air Trading Up 4.6 %
About Wizz Air
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wizz Air
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.