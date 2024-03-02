Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Raised to GBX 2,250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,150 ($27.27) to GBX 2,250 ($28.54) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($43.13) to GBX 3,200 ($40.59) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,740 ($34.75).

About Wizz Air

WIZZ opened at GBX 2,235 ($28.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,989.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -516.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.34. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,229 ($40.96).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

