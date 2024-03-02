Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, an increase of 142.8% from the January 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 148.1 days.

Woolworths Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. Woolworths Group has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

