Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, an increase of 142.8% from the January 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 148.1 days.
Woolworths Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. Woolworths Group has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $26.79.
About Woolworths Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Woolworths Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.