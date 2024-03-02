Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns Sell Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their sell rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $291.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,485 shares of company stock valued at $106,962,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,080,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 76.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.