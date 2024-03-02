Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $300.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday stock opened at $291.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.33. Workday has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,485 shares of company stock worth $106,962,712. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

