Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $350.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $291.92 on Tuesday. Workday has a 1 year low of $174.06 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,485 shares of company stock valued at $106,962,712. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

