WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Barclays

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $8.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.43.

WW International stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. WW International has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $13.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 807.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 416,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 370,346 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,267 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

