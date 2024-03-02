Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WH opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

