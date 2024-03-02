Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xencor by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Xencor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Xencor by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

