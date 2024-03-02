Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XMTR. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xometry from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

XMTR stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.27. Xometry has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,770 shares in the company, valued at $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,153.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,044 shares of company stock worth $755,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,504,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Xometry by 47.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after acquiring an additional 832,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Xometry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xometry by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 725,280 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

