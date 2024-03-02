XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 10.4% Higher

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.64. 6,050,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 12,065,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of XPeng by 355.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 24.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

