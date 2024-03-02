Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XPER. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of XPER stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. Xperi has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. Research analysts predict that Xperi will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,812,000 after purchasing an additional 367,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 239,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Xperi by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Xperi by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,808,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after acquiring an additional 202,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

