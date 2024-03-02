XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 1.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of XPO by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 68,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 4.1% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 14.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,400,000 after purchasing an additional 147,868 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $120.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average is $84.85.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

