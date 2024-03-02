Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.92

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 344767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.