Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $10.26 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
