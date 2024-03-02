Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $10.26 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

