Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 147.8% in February

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 147.8% from the January 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.40 and a beta of 0.94. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.30. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.