Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Yokogawa Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. Yokogawa Electric has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Russia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through Industrial Automation and Control Business, Measuring Instruments Business, New Business, and Other segments.

