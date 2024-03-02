Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Yokogawa Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. Yokogawa Electric has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $42.00.
Yokogawa Electric Company Profile
