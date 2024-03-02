Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $558,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 46.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 87.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 79,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.48 and its 200-day moving average is $127.74. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

