Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,500 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 387,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Zeon Price Performance

Shares of Zeon stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Zeon has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

Get Zeon alerts:

About Zeon

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Zeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.