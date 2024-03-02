ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Short Interest Update

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 775,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ZeroFox in the third quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ZeroFox in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ZeroFox in the third quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ZeroFox in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ZeroFox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

ZeroFox Price Performance

Shares of ZeroFox stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. ZeroFox has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZeroFox ( NASDAQ:ZFOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. ZeroFox had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZeroFox will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a report on Monday, February 12th.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

Featured Articles

