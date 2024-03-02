Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 130.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after buying an additional 213,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,104,000 after purchasing an additional 291,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,771 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $190.87 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

