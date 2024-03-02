Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Mizuho

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas cut Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.03. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $760,731.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after buying an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

