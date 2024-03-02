Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.08.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $132,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $5,120,812. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

