Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Zynex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zynex

Zynex Price Performance

ZYXI opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.19. Zynex has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.97 million, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Zynex had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 280.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Zynex by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.