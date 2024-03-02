Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Zynex Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $416.97 million, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. Zynex has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 594.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 228,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 195,801 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 67.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 50,106 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 377.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 72,581 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

